Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike yesterday offered an insight into why he rarely visits Abuja.
During the launch of “The Big Interviews: How to get the news subjects and angles that make the headlines” written by Managing Director of The Sun …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2Pu1eDu
Get More Nigeria Political News
During the launch of “The Big Interviews: How to get the news subjects and angles that make the headlines” written by Managing Director of The Sun …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2Pu1eDu
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[90]