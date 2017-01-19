Senator Nelson Effiong (Akwa Ibom South) has explained why he defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC. READ: Senator Nelson Effiong Defects to APC Speaking after his defection, Senator Effiong said, "I have decided that no reasonable politician who is worth his salt would remain and allow his people to be drifting about without a direction. So I have decided today, the 19th day of January, 2017 to resign from the PDP and move to the party that is bringing peace and direction to this country, the APC. So I move."