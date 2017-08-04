Leicester City Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho has granted his first interview as a Leicester City player following his official unveiling by the club yesterday after his £25m move from Manchester City. The Nigerian who will wear jersey number 8 at the club spoke with Leicester City TV on the influence of Leicester City Nigerian duo Wilfred Ndidi and Ahmed Musa specifically on the role they played in his move to the King Power Stadium. “If you look, you see they have great players that will help me, and so will my friends Ndidi and Musa,” Iheanacho began. “They’ll help me to improve and know everything and settle down. “I spoke with the ex-international Nigeria players that have played in the Premier League, they gave me advice and I’m happy that I’ll see my guys Ndidi and Musa. I can’t wait to meet my teammates, make friends with everyone and crack on with them.” 20 year old Iheanacho was tracked by lot of clubs which includes French side Monaco and the Premier League duo of Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United, gave his reason why he opt for a move to Leicester City. “It’s a great decision for me to come here, not just to develop but to help the team achieve their goals and make the most of it. It’s the right move for me. “I think the team is really strong,” he continued. “If you look in the last two seasons, there has been a lot of progress in this team. Young or old, everybody is bringing everything that they’ve got and I will give everything. “It will be a massive challenge and I’m happy to accept the challenge. I’m happy to be here, work hard and take the opportunities that will come.”