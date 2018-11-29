Officials of the Nigerian Police Force have arrested a young man identified as Idrisu Muhammadu, for allegedly killing his girlfriend, Fatima Isah for having an affair with his elder brother.
According to PUNCH Metro, Muhammadu allegedly killed his former lover at Evutagi village in the Katcha Local Government
