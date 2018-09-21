The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, says he left the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because APC failed to “keep to promises it made to Nigerians.”
Dogara, who stated this shortly after he submitted his nomination forms at the PDP secretariat in Abuja, said he and his associates were “treated as strangers” within the APC.
