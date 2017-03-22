Popular Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, said he has been kidnapped more than once, and explained how he became a regular customer of kidnappers. The comic actor said he was kidnapped twice because his abductors thought he was rich, adding that he would no longer show off on social media platforms to avoid being kidnapped again. Speaking on The Gist show aired by Hiptv, Mr. Ibu disclosed that he chose to exhibit a modest lifestyle on and off the TV because of his past ordeals at the hands of kidnappers. “They say our job is about packaging but that does not apply to some of us again. Packaging no longer matters in the entertainment industry because of the fear of kidnappers, who could be made to believe that we are rich as being paraded on the screen,” he said.