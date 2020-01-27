Politics Why Igbo presidency in 2023 is not possible – Prof Okolie – Legit.ng

#1
Prof Aloysius-Michael Okolie, the national president of the Nigerian Political Science Association (NPSA), has ruled out the chances of an Igbo man emerging as Nigerian president in 2023.

The speaking in Nsukka on Saturday, January 25, the professor of political...

okolie.JPG

Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/37B8uFC

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[64]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top