Many political observers are worried, and they are asking questions concerning President Muhammadu Buhari and his outspoken wife, Aisha.
Where has she been? Why is she not coming out to tell Nigerians why they should vote for her husband...
Read more via OluFamous.Com – http://bit.ly/2GBA3nA
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Where has she been? Why is she not coming out to tell Nigerians why they should vote for her husband...
Read more via OluFamous.Com – http://bit.ly/2GBA3nA
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[4]