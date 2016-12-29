Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State asked President Muhammadu Buhari to resign because he has failed Nigerians and that the President has become directionless, cluelessness and old age that has foisted a purposeless leadership on the country. He said that Nigerians must begin to speak out now before the country is completely destroyed by this directionless federal government.” The Governor, speaking through his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, said that the exchanged rate is now $1 for N500 under Buhari and that there “is unprecedented hunger in the land” as Nigerians were being killed in Southern Kaduna and other places. “It is better for the president to resign because he appears not to have capacity for positivity. If all the presidents that ruled before Buhari had behaved like he is behaving now, he himself will be in jail.”