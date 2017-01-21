Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Friday visited his predecessor, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, at his ancestral home, Ibogun-Olaogun, Ogun State. READ: Jonathan in Closed Door Meeting With Obasanjo Disclosing why Jonathan visited Obasanjo, a source privy to the meeting said, ''After taking him about, they returned to Baba’s house in Ibogun-Olaogun and ate good meal together.'' Former Minister of Special Duties, Kabiru Turaki, who escorted Jonathan during the visit said, Jonathan had visited former Nigerian leaders, including Abdulsalami Abubakar and Ibrahim Babangida in the recent past and had planned to visit Mr. Obasanjo during the Yuletide. “He said since he was unable to make it to Baba’s place around Christmas period, he had to find time to do so before January ends,” Mr. Turaki reportedly said as Mr. Jonathan smiled. “He believes it’s better late than never.”