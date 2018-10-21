It appears there is no relief yet for Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, despite losing his re-election bid in the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the leadership of the party in the state has, allegedly, concluded plans to remove him from office to guarantee its victory in next year’s governorship election....
