Educationist, civil rights advocate turned politician, Senator Oluremi Tinubu in 2011 became the first woman to have ascended to the Senate after her husband.
As senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District, besides pushing bills and motions on the floor of the Senate …
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2DVasoe
Get More Nigeria Metro News
As senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District, besides pushing bills and motions on the floor of the Senate …
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2DVasoe
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[23]