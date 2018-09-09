Men, it turned out, claimed an average of 14 sexual partners over their lifetime, while women reported only seven.
The people surveyed were between the ages of 16 and 74. The investigators claim that such studies are an important part of human sexuality research and in assessing the risk …
Read more via CNN – https://ift.tt/2CpywQW
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The people surveyed were between the ages of 16 and 74. The investigators claim that such studies are an important part of human sexuality research and in assessing the risk …
Read more via CNN – https://ift.tt/2CpywQW
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[24]