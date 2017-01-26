Real Madrid super-star Cristiano Ronaldo has stated that he and Lionel Messi are two different players. “We are both great players with individual and team titles that speak for themselves," he said to newsmen on Thursday. "The comparison? I don’t like to compare, that word doesn’t exist for me. We are different, two people just doing their jobs, that is all.” He also insists they have mutual respect for each other. “He tries to be the best player for his team and I try to do the same for mine. We are rivals because we play for different clubs, but when we are together we show each other mutual respect. We have a normal relationship. “People compare us all that time, that is normal. People even compared our sons when they were born and talk about who is the fastest and smartest at school. This is all part of the business. But I think that you can’t compare these things.”