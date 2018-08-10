Popular singer, Davido has revealed that his father sent 50 policemen to arrest him during his first show.
Davido said his father arrested his promoters, crew members, girlfriend and manager because he left school for the show. According to him, after evading the arrest by scaling the fence, his …
via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2NQ04jG
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Davido said his father arrested his promoters, crew members, girlfriend and manager because he left school for the show. According to him, after evading the arrest by scaling the fence, his …
via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2NQ04jG
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[57]