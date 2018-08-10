Place your Ad here for NGN45,000.00 per Week!

Entertainment Why my father once sent 50 policemen to arrest me – Davido – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Popular singer, Davido has revealed that his father sent 50 policemen to arrest him during his first show.

Davido said his father arrested his promoters, crew members, girlfriend and manager because he left school for the show. According to him, after evading the arrest by scaling the fence, his …



via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2NQ04jG

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[57]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top