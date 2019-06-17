Business Why Nigeria’s crude oil reserves dropped to 36.97 billion barrels – Nairametrics

#1
According to a new report by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, Nigeria’s crude oil reserves fell by 481 million barrels to 36.972 billion barrels in 2018.

The 2019 annual Statistical Bulletin of the oil cartel revealed that Nigeria’s oil reserves stood at 37.453 billion barrels between 2016 and 2017, …



Read more via Nairametrics – http://bit.ly/2MRqzt7

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
[61]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top