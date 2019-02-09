The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu on Wednesday said democracy cannot be achieved in Nigeria through the ballot.
Kanu, who recently called for boycott during the upcoming presidential election on Feb 16th said democracy can only …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2I2WbcN
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Kanu, who recently called for boycott during the upcoming presidential election on Feb 16th said democracy can only …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2I2WbcN
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[69]