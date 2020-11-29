Chinedu Iroka
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Why Nigeria can't exit depression soon –Primate Ayodele - New Telegraph
With Christmas festivities around the corner, the fiery leader of INRI Spiritual Evangelical Church, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, has frowned at what he described as the state of anarchy and the lack of police presence on the streets of Nigeria. He also hinted that the Federal Government...
www.newtelegraphng.com