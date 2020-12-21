Metro Why Nigeria, others may wait till 2024 to access COVID-19 vaccine - Guardian News


Why Nigeria, others may wait till 2024 to access COVID-19 vaccine | The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigeria and World News

Despite assurances by the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, that the country would receive some doses of the approved COVID-19 vaccines in January 2021, more reasons have emerged why Nigeria and other poor countries will have to wait months.....
