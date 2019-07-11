Nigeria’s Ambassador to Israel, Mr. Enoch Pear Duchi, has said that the Nigerian Embassy will not relocate to Jerusalem but will remain in Tel Aviv until the United Nations (UN) peacefully concluded his discussions with Israel and Palestine. …
