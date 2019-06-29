advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Business Why Nigerians do not need cheaper smartphones – Techpoint.Africa

#1
Thanks to Asian companies like Transsion Holdings making pocket-friendly devices, smartphones in Nigeria, and a large part of Africa, have gotten progressively cheaper over the years.

According to the Jumia Mobile Report 2019 (pdf), smartphone prices went from $216 (₦77,867) in 2014 to $117 in 2016(₦63,807), and $95 (₦34,246) in 2018. And it even gets cheaper.

smart phone.JPG

Read more via Techpoint.Africa – https://ift.tt/2Ja8CRe

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[74]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top