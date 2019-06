Thanks to Asian companies like Transsion Holdings making pocket-friendly devices, smartphones in Nigeria, and a large part of Africa, have gotten progressively cheaper over the years.According to the Jumia Mobile Report 2019 (pdf), smartphone prices went from $216in 2014 to $117 in 2016, and $95in 2018. And it even gets cheaper.Read more via Techpoint.Africa – https://ift.tt/2Ja8CRe Get more: Nigeria Business News