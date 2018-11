Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, November 27, slammed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and was affirmative in his remark that Nigeria will not return to the era of greed and selfishness.Tinubu made this comment at the inauguration of Gboyega OyetolaRead more via Nigeria News today & Breaking Naija news ▷ Read on LEGIT.NG 24/7 – https://ift.tt/2BCyAdC Get More Nigeria Political News