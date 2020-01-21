Metro Why offerings in churches are a curse – TB Joshua – Daily Post Nigeria

Nigerian Prophet, TB Joshua has sensationally declared that “most offerings collected in churches all over the world are a curse, not a blessing.”

Joshua said this at The Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) while responding to a question raised about why offerings are not collected during …

