Politics Why Oyo APC won’t interfere in NASS elections – Oke – P.M. News

#1
The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Chief Akin Oke, on Monday, said that the party would not interfere in the leadership elections of the National Assembly.

The chairman made the disclosure in Ibadan. Some returning members of the Senate and …



Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2CqLPOC

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[37]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top