Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel was missing among the list of players to Feature in Senegal and Burkina-Faso ties in London. It was gathered that Mikel has requested to be excused from the games to enable him settle down in his new club, Tianjin Teda, as the League would just be few weeks old at the time of the games. The 29-year-old midfielder, it was learnt Was granted permission by coach Gernot Rohr to miss the games. The games will be played in London and it’s meant to prepare the Eagles for their Nations Cup 2019 qualifiers as well as the World Cup 2018 qualifiers.