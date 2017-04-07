Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger has admitted that reaching a financial agreement with star player, Alexis Sanchez is proving a stumbling block for the Chilean to stay at the club. Sanchez’s contract runs out in 2018 and he has been linked with moves to Premier League rivals – Chelsea and French side, Paris Saint-Germain. The Arsenal boss explained that the club’s management was working to find an agreement with the Chile international and his agent. Sanchez has scored 18 Premier League goals this season. Wenger, however, insisted that Alexis Sanchez wants to remain at the Emirates Stadium. He said ahead of Arsenal clash with Crystal Palace on Monday, “I believe that basically he wants to stay at the club and it is down to finding an agreement with his agent. Asked if Alexis was waiting to see who Arsenal signed at the end of the season, Wenger replied, “No, I think the players first have to see are they happy at the club. “After that most of the time it is down to finding an agreement – but finances are involved in it, yes.” He added, “I feel we came out of a very difficult period. “We have shown we are united, focused and determined to do things right again.