Why smelling good could come with a cost to health – the Guardian

#1
About 4,000 chemicals are currently used to scent products, but you won’t find any of them listed on a label. Fragrance formulations are considered a “trade secret” and therefore protected from disclosure – even to regulators or manufacturers.

Instead, one word, fragrance, appears on ingredients lists for countless cosmetics, …



Read more via the Guardian http://bit.ly/2Woyh12
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[42]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

287
Top