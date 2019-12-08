The presidency has offered an explanation as to why Omoyele Sowore is a person interest to the DSS.
According to Punch Metro, the Presidency has said that detained activist, Omoyele Sowore, is a person of interest to a security organ like the Department of State Services, which does not need the permission of President Muhammadu Buhari to do its work ....
Read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/2P2Sg15
Get More Nigeria Political News
According to Punch Metro, the Presidency has said that detained activist, Omoyele Sowore, is a person of interest to a security organ like the Department of State Services, which does not need the permission of President Muhammadu Buhari to do its work ....
Read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/2P2Sg15
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[50]