Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was “was scared out of his mind,” “a coward,” and he “died like a dog,” President Donald Trump told the country from the White House on Sunday.
“He died after running into a dead-end tunnel whimpering and crying and screaming all the way,” Trump said, adding …
Read more via TIME – https://ift.tt/341lodA
Get more World News
“He died after running into a dead-end tunnel whimpering and crying and screaming all the way,” Trump said, adding …
Read more via TIME – https://ift.tt/341lodA
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]