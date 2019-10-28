World Why Trump Mocked al-Baghdadi and Gave Gruesome Details of the ISIS Leader’s Death – TIME

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was “was scared out of his mind,” “a coward,” and he “died like a dog,” President Donald Trump told the country from the White House on Sunday.

“He died after running into a dead-end tunnel whimpering and crying and screaming all the way,” Trump said, adding …

