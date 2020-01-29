Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has blamed the renewed attacks in Plateau and Taraba states on the failure of the authorities to bring perpetrators of crimes to justice.
Atiku, in a statement yesterday by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, wants a strong justice system in the country that would ensure …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/36CUBFg
Get More Nigeria Political News
Atiku, in a statement yesterday by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, wants a strong justice system in the country that would ensure …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/36CUBFg
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[96]