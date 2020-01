Bobrisky said he was actually arrested by the police on Tuesday following an alleged petition written against him by rival and entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani. Click to expand...

There has been no word from the Nigerian Police on the arrest of Bobrisky so no confirmation of the alleged arrest.Bobrisky was also arrested in 2017 after posting that he was gay, but later released a statement that the arrest was due to a petition writing by Toyin Lawani- Sahara Reporters.