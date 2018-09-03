The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has debunked reports of planned screening for newly defected politicians and other presidential for the forthcoming party's primaries.
The national publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, explained why the PDP is yet to constitute a panel that will screen its presidential aspirants.....
