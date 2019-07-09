advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Politics Why we are building Benin Royal Museum – Obaseki – Vanguard News

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said the state government is collaborating with the Benin Monarch, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, and other stakeholders to build a world-class royal museum to hold stolen artifacts from the Benin Kingdom, noting that the museum will …

edo.JPG

Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2xCy901

