Metro Why we arrested, detained Adoke after return from Dubai, by Interpol – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
A former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Bello Mohammed Adoke, who has been accused of complicity in an alleged fraud in OPL 245, otherwise known as Malabu oil deal, returned to the country yesterday and was immediately arrested by the International Police (Interpol) and detained in their custody in Abuja....

Mohammed-Adoke-640x360.jpg

Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – https://ift.tt/35G54jz

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[42]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top