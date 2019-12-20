A former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Bello Mohammed Adoke, who has been accused of complicity in an alleged fraud in OPL 245, otherwise known as Malabu oil deal, returned to the country yesterday and was immediately arrested by the International Police (Interpol) and detained in their custody in Abuja....
