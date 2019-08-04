The Department of State Services (DSS) has finally issued official confirmation of the arrest of human rights activist Omoyele Sowore – DSS spokesperson Afunanya revealed on Sunday, August 4 in Abuja that Sowore was arrested for making contact with some questionable people abroad – Afunanya however refused to
Read more via Daily Post– https://ift.tt/2T2ylzJ –
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Daily Post– https://ift.tt/2T2ylzJ –
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[75]