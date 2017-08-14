The Academic Staff Union of Universities in Nigeria, ASUU, has explained why its members commenced commenced a “total and comprehensive indefinite” strike. Briefing journalists on Monday after an emergency meeting of its National Executive Council held at the University of Abuja, ASUU president, Biodun Ogunyemi, said the industrial action which began Sunday, August 13 due to the federal government’s failure to fulfill the 2009 agreement made with the union. He said during the strike period, there will be no teaching, examination or attendance of statutory meeting of any kind in any of ASUU’s branches till the government meets the union’s demands. Among the issues ASUU has raised this time are the 2009 agreement and 2013 MOU are; funding for the revitalization of public universities; earned academic allowances; registration of Nigerian universities pension management company and pension matters; university staff school, fractionalisation and non payment of salaries among others. The union called on Nigerians to prevail on owners of public universities to be alive to their responsibilities. The ASUU president said the Wale Babalakin negotiation committee lacked powers to resolve the issue as there were unimplemented items in the 2009 Agreement. “Issues outside Babalakin’s negotiation committee are what we discussing. We are saying that government did not continue the implementation of the existing issues from 2009 Federal government ASUU agreement. Government have abandoned implementation,” he said. Mr. Ogunyemi said the government had ignored the education system, while the political class send their wards to private universities and universities abroad leaving public universities in Nigeria to collapse.