Metro Why we have not rescued Leah Sharibu, others â Nigerian Army – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
The Nigerian Army says Dapchi schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu and some aid workers kidnapped by the Boko Haram terrorists in different parts of the Northeast, have not been rescued as troops are cautious not to put their lives in danger. Acting Director Defence Information, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, said this in Abuja while addressing…

leah.jpg

Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/376XbnA

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[106]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top