The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has given reasons why it chose to open its first embassy in Spain. IPOB said it was due to the country’s rich knowledge and history of fighting for freedom. The group said the choice of a country in the Basque Region was because they would not betray Biafra like others did in the past. The disclosure was made by the Head of Directorate of State, DOS, of IPOB, Uchenna Asiegbu. He said the group put into consideration core values, respect and protection of freedom by the country. He said, “Our Mission in Spain was opened in 2014 by our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu with members of the Directorate of State from all over the world present. It’s primary purpose is to serve as the world administrative headquarters of IPOB. “As you know IPOB is the largest movement of its kind anywhere in the world today, therefore we have our leadership scattered across every continent. Having our administrative head office in a place like the Basque country is also logistically sensible.” The IPOB Director also gave hints on plans to open new embassies in some other major countries.