General Health Why you shouldn’t go to sleep with the TV on – NBC News

#1
Dozing off to late-night TV or sleeping with other lights on may mix up your metabolism and lead to weight gain and even obesity, provocative but preliminary U.S. research suggests.

The National Institutes of Health study published Monday isn’t proof, but it bolsters evidence suggesting that too much exposure …



Read more via NBC News https://nbcnews.to/2wLKMFS
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[73]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

287
Top