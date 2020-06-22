Widespread Disbelief About COVID in Nigeria Still a Challenge
As the coronavirus continues to spread in Nigeria, the country's Center for Disease Control is fighting back with aggressive testing. The NCDC says it aims to test millions of people in the coming months. Timothy Obiezu reports from Abuja. Videographer: Timothy Obiezu
