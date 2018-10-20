A housewife, Mrs Hafsat Zakaria, on Friday sought dissolution of her 16-years marriage over alleged failure by her husband to provide food.
Hafsat also told a Sharia Court in Minna that her husband, Mr Umar Aliyu, was not providing money for general maintenance of their home.“My …
