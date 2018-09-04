Place your Ad here for $125.00 per Week!

Wife swaps husband's sperm for her lover's during IVF treatment

A woman who gave birth after long-term IVF treatment secretly swapped her husband’s sperm for her lover’s, a court revealed.

Unknown to her husband, 38-year-old Yana Anokhina’s baby son was not his. She only revealed the secret when the couple split – one year later....



