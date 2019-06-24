In a bid to create access to quality education, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has announced the total abolition of all forms of fees and levies in public primary and secondary schools across the state.
Governor Wike directed State-Owned Primary and Secondary Schools to stop collecting …
Read more via Channels Television – http://bit.ly/2xdi9l8
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Governor Wike directed State-Owned Primary and Secondary Schools to stop collecting …
Read more via Channels Television – http://bit.ly/2xdi9l8
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[101]