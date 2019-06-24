advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Metro Wike Abolishes Fees, Levies For Public Primary And Secondary Schools – Channels Television

#1
In a bid to create access to quality education, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has announced the total abolition of all forms of fees and levies in public primary and secondary schools across the state.

Governor Wike directed State-Owned Primary and Secondary Schools to stop collecting …

wike.JPG

Read more via Channels Television – http://bit.ly/2xdi9l8

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[101]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top