Wike accuses oil firms of conspiring to make Niger Delta unsafe – New Telegraph


C

Wike accuses oil firms of conspiring to make Niger Delta unsafe - New Telegraph

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has accused international oil companies of conspiring with others to present the Niger Delta as unsafe in order not to relocate their corporate headquarters to the region. Wike, who made the allegation yesterday at the official inauguration of Nigeria...
