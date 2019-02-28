Politics Wike alleges plot to disrupt Rivers governorship elections with soldiers – Pulse Nigeria

#1
The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike has alleged that plans have been concluded by the 6 division of the Nigerian army to disrupt governorship and state assembly elections in the state.

Wike said the 6 Division has mapped out some areas to initiate violence to …



Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2NzZabu

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top