Justforex_nb_campaign

Politics Wike And Rivers Election Tribunal Victory – Leadership Newspaper

#1
On Saturday, October 5, 2019, the Rivers State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal dismissed the petition brought before it by the governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Victor Fingesi.

On that same day, the three-man panel, led by Hon. Justice Kingsley Orjiako, which is the …

wike.JPG

Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2pWttBP

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top