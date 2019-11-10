Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State now has a special adviser on Real Madrid Academy.
The new appointee is Christopher Green, a former board member and chairman of the NFF technical committee. He was sworn in along with the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Lands, Mr Alozie Nwala in Port …
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2Q5GPqm
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The new appointee is Christopher Green, a former board member and chairman of the NFF technical committee. He was sworn in along with the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Lands, Mr Alozie Nwala in Port …
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2Q5GPqm
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[89]