Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has approved the payment of N30,000 minimum wage for civil servants in the state, effective from January.
A Government House Press Statement signed by Paulinus Nsirim,Commissioner of Information and Communications said the approval was sequel to what was endorsed …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/36028hj
Get More Nigeria Metro News
A Government House Press Statement signed by Paulinus Nsirim,Commissioner of Information and Communications said the approval was sequel to what was endorsed …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/36028hj
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]