Politics Wike Congratulates Buhari on Tribunal Victory – Olisa.tv

#1
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his victory at the presidential election petition tribunal.

In a lengthy ruling Wednesday, a five-man panel led by Mohammed Garba dismissed the petition of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Atiku Abubakar, its presidential candidate, saying the …

buhari.JPG

Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/32BEGp9

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[72]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top