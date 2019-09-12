Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his victory at the presidential election petition tribunal.
In a lengthy ruling Wednesday, a five-man panel led by Mohammed Garba dismissed the petition of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Atiku Abubakar, its presidential candidate, saying the …
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/32BEGp9
Get More Nigeria Political News
In a lengthy ruling Wednesday, a five-man panel led by Mohammed Garba dismissed the petition of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Atiku Abubakar, its presidential candidate, saying the …
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/32BEGp9
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[72]