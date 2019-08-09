JustForex Trading - Start Now

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has placed a N30million bounty on a notorious criminal, ‘Bobrisky’, who has been terrorizing Gokana Local Government Area.

He said the bounty extends to information on killers of a Director with the Rivers State Government during the Choba crisis. Wike also banned …

Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2ZTDSLH

