Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has placed a N30million bounty on a notorious criminal, ‘Bobrisky’, who has been terrorizing Gokana Local Government Area.
He said the bounty extends to information on killers of a Director with the Rivers State Government during the Choba crisis. Wike also banned …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2ZTDSLH
Get More Nigeria Metro News
He said the bounty extends to information on killers of a Director with the Rivers State Government during the Choba crisis. Wike also banned …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2ZTDSLH
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[29]